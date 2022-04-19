Russia should be warned about consequences of use of weapons of mass destruction

Russia should be warned about the powerful consequences of the use of weapons of mass destruction, Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the President’s Office, said at a night's telethon on Monday, responding to a question about its possible use in Mariupol.

"Russia can use weapons of mass destruction. Undoubtedly, and the president has spoken about this, that the world should understand - we should not expect the use of nuclear weapons and, all the more so, chemical weapons, but we should preventively make the Russian Federation aware that there will be powerful consequences," Podoliak said.

"That is, there may be, including, perhaps, I'm not ready to talk about it yet, but perhaps, preventive strikes on the centers from where nuclear missiles can be launched," he believes.