Enemy troops launch super-heavy air bombs at Azovstal, where at least 1,000 civilians sheltered - Mariupol City Council

Russian occupiers are bombarding Azovstal with super-heavy aerial bombs, with at least 1,000 civilians in the underground shelters of the steel plant, the press service of Mariupol city council reports.

