11:03 19.04.2022

Enemy troops launch super-heavy air bombs at Azovstal, where at least 1,000 civilians sheltered - Mariupol City Council

Russian occupiers are bombarding Azovstal with super-heavy aerial bombs, with at least 1,000 civilians in the underground shelters of the steel plant, the press service of Mariupol city council reports.

"Russian occupants are shelling Azovstal with super-heavy air bombs. There are at least 1,000 civilians in the underground shelters of the steel plant. Most of them are women with children and elderly people," reads a message on the Telegram channel.

