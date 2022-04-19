Facts

Russian troops try to go on offensive near Avdiyivka twice, shelling of settlements continues

Russian troops try to go on offensive near Avdiyivka twice, shelling of settlements continues

Russian troops continue to conduct continuous shelling in Maryiynka, Ocheretyne and Avdiyivka directions in Donetsk region, head of Donetsk regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

"Near Avdiyivka, the Russians tried twice to go on the offensive - both attempts were stopped by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As a result of shelling, one civilian was killed, several residential buildings were damaged, and a gas pipeline was broken," Kyrylenko wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

In Ocheretyne community, several villages were left without electricity, and now there is no way to restore electricity supply.

Constant shelling also continues in Maryiynka and Toretsk communities. In Toretsk, civilians are being evacuated and humanitarian aid is being brought in. Responsible services are working to restore electricity and gas supply.

"The situation at the front is difficult, but manageable," the head of the military administration said.

