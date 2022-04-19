Russian occupiers intensify offensive operations along entire line of confrontation in Donetsk, Tavriiske directions - General Staff

Russian invaders launched an offensive along the entire front line in the south and east of Ukraine. The enemy's efforts are concentrated on breaking through the defenses in the JFO zone, capturing Mariupol and reaching the administrative borders of Kherson region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"In Donetsk and Tavriiske directions, the Russian invaders have stepped up their offensive operations along the entire line of confrontation. The main efforts of the enemy are focused on breaking through the defenses of our troops in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, as well as establishing full control over the city of Mariupol. In Zaporizhia region, units of the occupying forces are being concentrated in certain districts," the Facebook morning summary said.

The General Staff said that during the previous day, the intensification of missile strikes on targets in western regions took place.

In Slobozhansky and Donetsk operational areas, the aggressor is conducting offensive and assault operations in separate directions.

The enemy continues to transfer weapons and military equipment to Ukraine from the central and eastern regions of the Russian Federation. Along with combat units, it carries out the transfer of support units.

In addition, in order to improve the logistics system, the invaders are deploying logistics centers and creating field bases for the repair and restoration of damaged equipment.

In Slobozhansky direction, the enemy, with a certain composition of forces, continues a partial blockade of the city of Kharkiv. According to available information, in order to organize the air defense system of the offensive group, the enemy is transferring additional anti-aircraft missile divisions of the Tor air defense system to Kharkiv region. At the same time, S-400 and S-300 anti-aircraft missile battalions were deployed in the regions of Belgorod region bordering Ukraine to cover the main command posts, as well as rear areas.

In Izium direction, the enemy is conducting offensive operations on the left bank of Siversky Donets River. To support the offensive actions of the grouping in the indicated direction, the enemy created a system of main and reserve firing positions for rocket and cannon artillery.

In Pivdenny Buh direction, the main efforts of the enemy are concentrated on entering the administrative limits of Kherson region. In order to improve the tactical situation, the invaders are trying to conduct offensive operations in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Oleksandrivka. The enemy does not stop shelling civilian objects in the city of Mykolaiv.

There are no significant changes in Volyn, Polissky and Siversk directions.

The Republic of Belarus continues to provide its territory for air strikes on the territory of Ukraine and reconnaissance of objects on our territory.

"According to available updated information, the losses of the 126th coastal defense brigade of the Black Sea Fleet amount to up to 75%. The 810th separate brigade of the Marine Corps of the Black Sea Fleet lost 158 ​​servicemen killed, about 500 wounded, and 70 people are missing. A significant part of the military personnel of indicated brigades wrote reports refusing to participate in the so-called "special operation," the General Staff reports.

The Ukrainian military noted that in the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the defenders of Ukraine over the past day repulsed seven enemy attacks, destroyed ten tanks, 18 armored vehicles and eight vehicles, one artillery system, as well as an enemy mortar with crew. Over the previous day, the grouping of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit seven air targets: one aircraft, four UAVs and two cruise missiles.

