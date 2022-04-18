Facts

21:25 18.04.2022

There can be no impunity for war crimes, EU supports work of ICC – Borrell

The European Union actively supports the work of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and measures to ensure accountability for violations of human rights and international humanitarian law, European Union High Representative Josep Borrell said in a statement on the latest indiscriminate shelling of Ukraine by the Russian Federation.

"Ukraine is being struck by the most intensive missile attacks by the Russian Federation since weeks. The EU condemns the continued indiscriminate and illegal shelling of civilians and civilian infrastructure by Russian armed forces … There can be no impunity for war crimes," a statement published on the website of the EEAS on Monday reads.

The head of the EU diplomacy noted that major cities, including Kharkiv, continue to be attacked indiscriminately, causing further destruction of civilian lives and infrastructure.

"The EU commends the Ukrainian people’s strength, courage and resistance to withstand Russia’s aggression and stands with them in firm solidarity, including by supporting the delivery of military equipment. Russia must immediately and unconditionally cease hostilities and withdraw all forces and military equipment from Ukraine," the statement reads.

