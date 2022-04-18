Russian Armed Forces shell another district of Kharkiv, three people killed, number of wounded being established

The investigative department of the Min Department of SBU in Kharkiv region, under the procedural direction of the regional prosecutor's office began a pretrial investigation into the shelling of Nemyshliansky district of Kharkiv by the Russian Armed Forces in the morning of April 18.

"According to the investigation, on April 18, 2022, at about 10:30-10:45, the military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces shelled Nemyshliansky district of Kharkiv. A shell fell near a residential building, which resulted in its partial destruction and damage to neighboring houses. According to preliminary information, three people were killed. The number of wounded is currently being established," the press service of Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office reported.

Criminal proceedings were opened under Part 2 of Article 438 (violation of laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.