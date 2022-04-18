Facts

20:23 18.04.2022

First foreign team of rescuers arrive in Ukraine – Interior Ministry

1 min read

On Monday, April 18, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky met with foreign rescue colleagues who arrived in Borodyanka (Kyiv region).

According to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, 11 professional rescuers from the USA, Australia and Germany expressed their desire to come to Ukraine on a volunteer basis and help Ukrainian rescuers. In the near future one more Polish representative will join the team.

It is noted that now they will work in Borodyanka, where they will be involved in the removal of debris and unblocking of buildings.

