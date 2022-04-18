Podoliak doubts Moscow to agree to Medvedchuk's proposal on his own exchange for defenders, residents of Mariupol

Adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak expressed doubt that the Russian leadership would agree to the proposal of MP Viktor Medvedchuk, who was detained by the Security Service of Ukraine, to exchange him for defenders and residents of Mariupol.

"Objectively speaking, Medvedchuk, of course, has not got the slightest place in today's Ukraine. In essence, he is almost a key part of that disgusting political and informational phenomenon that contributed to the formation of violent hatred for us among Russians. Therefore, based on the feeling of self-preservation, he tried to offer the only way out for himself - to exchange himself for the heroes of Mariupol, who are really important for us, both the defenders and the civilians who remained there," Podoliak said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Medvedchuk is now guided not by philanthropy, but only by the desire not to pay here and now on numerous debts.

"But for us, as a civilized country that loves its citizens very much, this is really important. It is important to take out all our citizens, all the Mariupol residents out of the barbaric, bloody hands of the Russian army. However, I doubt that the Russians, who simply revel in the blood of Mariupol residents and the people of Azov, will want to return to human form for a while and seriously support Medvedchuk's initiative," Podoliak said.