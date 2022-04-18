On Sunday, Ukrainian military repel 12 attacks, destroy 35 units of enemy equipment

On Sunday, Ukrainian defenders in Luhansk and Donetsk directions repulsed 12 attacks of the aggressor and destroyed 35 pieces of equipment, the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation reports.

"Over the current day, the military personnel of the Joint Forces grouping successfully repelled 12 enemy attacks. Thanks to skillful actions, our soldiers inflicted damage on the Russian invaders. In particular, Ukrainian defenders destroyed ten tanks, five artillery systems, 15 armored units and five vehicles of the enemy," the message posted on Facebook, said.

In addition, "air defense units in the sky of Ukrainian Donbas shot down two Mi-24 helicopters, one Orlan-10 type unmanned aerial vehicle."