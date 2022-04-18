Facts

12:10 18.04.2022

Humanitarian corridors not to open in Ukraine on Monday

1 min read
On Monday, April 18, humanitarian corridors in Ukraine will not open, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk said.

"Yesterday we had long and difficult negotiations on the corridors from Mariupol, Berdiansk, Tokmak, Energodar. We also worked on the corridors from Kherson region (Novovorontsovka, Osokorivka, Myroliubivka, Novovoznesenske, Vysokopillia). Of course, negotiations were also about the corridors from Luhansk region: Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Rubizhne, Popasna and Nyzhnie. However, in violation of international humanitarian law, the Russian invaders do not stop blocking and shelling humanitarian routes. Therefore, for security reasons, it was decided not to open humanitarian corridors today," Vereschuk wrote on Facebook.

She noted that the Ukrainian side will make every effort to make humanitarian corridors work again as quickly as possible.

