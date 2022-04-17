I want Macron to understand: this is not war, but genocide - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky invited French President Emmanuel Macron to come and make sure that there is no war in Ukraine, but genocide.

"I think he wants to take some steps to ensure that Russia has a dialogue. I just told him that I want him to understand that this is not a war, and nothing more than genocide," Zelensky said in a CNN interview, published on Sunday.

"I invited him to come when he will have the opportunity. He'll come and see, and I am sure he will understand," he said.

Zelensky also said that he wants U.S. President Joe Biden to come to Ukraine.