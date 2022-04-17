Facts

19:20 17.04.2022

I want Macron to understand: this is not war, but genocide - Zelensky

1 min read
I want Macron to understand: this is not war, but genocide - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky invited French President Emmanuel Macron to come and make sure that there is no war in Ukraine, but genocide.

"I think he wants to take some steps to ensure that Russia has a dialogue. I just told him that I want him to understand that this is not a war, and nothing more than genocide," Zelensky said in a CNN interview, published on Sunday.

"I invited him to come when he will have the opportunity. He'll come and see, and I am sure he will understand," he said.

Zelensky also said that he wants U.S. President Joe Biden to come to Ukraine.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine not to give up its territories to end war

Due to hostile shelling of Kharkiv downtown, 5 people killed, at least 13 injured - prosecutor's office

Residents of Popasna live in bomb shelters for over 50 days, access to city is difficult - Haidai

Flow to enter Ukraine from EU, Moldova for first time since start of war exceeds flow to exit

EU allocates additional EUR50 mln in humanitarian aid to support Ukrainians in need

LATEST

Questionnaire for EU accession completed by Ukraine

Ukraine not to give up its territories to end war

Due to hostile shelling of Kharkiv downtown, 5 people killed, at least 13 injured - prosecutor's office

In Polohy, Zaporizhia region, 12-year-old child injured due to enemy shelling

Policemen bring humanitarian aid to settlements of Donetsk region, offer evacuation

Residents of Popasna live in bomb shelters for over 50 days, access to city is difficult - Haidai

Russian occupiers inflict several shelling with multiple launch rocket systems on frontline villages of Kherson region, Kryvy Rih district - Vilkul

Russian military shell Zolote, at least two dead, four wounded - Haidai

Head of European Commission considers state default of Russia 'matter of time'

Denisova urges Ukrainians forcibly taken to territory of Russia, to checkpoint in Narva to travel to Europe

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD