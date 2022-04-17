In Polohy, Zaporizhia region, 12-year-old child injured due to enemy shelling

Russian troops continue shelling peaceful settlements of Zaporizhia region, a 12-year-old child was injured as a result of enemy shelling in the city of Polohy, one person was killed in Vasylivka, five more were injured, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for human rights Liudmyla Denisova said.

"The invaders attacked residential areas in the city of Polohy. As a result of the shelling, a 12-year-old child was injured, who was urgently operated on. In the city of Vasylivka, one person was killed as a result of artillery shelling by the Russian invaders, five more were injured. Several residential buildings and a depot at the train station were damaged," she wrote on her Facebook.

Also, in the city of Hulyaipole, residential houses of civilians were damaged due to shelling from various-caliber weapons, in particular from Grads.

"I appeal to the UN Commission of Inquiry into Human Rights Violations during Russia's military invasion of Ukraine to take into account these facts of war crimes and Russia's violations of human rights in Ukraine. I call on international partners to close the sky over Ukraine and provide weapons to fight the aggressor country of the Russian Federation," the Ombudsman said.