Facts

18:28 17.04.2022

In Polohy, Zaporizhia region, 12-year-old child injured due to enemy shelling

1 min read
In Polohy, Zaporizhia region, 12-year-old child injured due to enemy shelling

Russian troops continue shelling peaceful settlements of Zaporizhia region, a 12-year-old child was injured as a result of enemy shelling in the city of Polohy, one person was killed in Vasylivka, five more were injured, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for human rights Liudmyla Denisova said.

"The invaders attacked residential areas in the city of Polohy. As a result of the shelling, a 12-year-old child was injured, who was urgently operated on. In the city of Vasylivka, one person was killed as a result of artillery shelling by the Russian invaders, five more were injured. Several residential buildings and a depot at the train station were damaged," she wrote on her Facebook.

Also, in the city of Hulyaipole, residential houses of civilians were damaged due to shelling from various-caliber weapons, in particular from Grads.

"I appeal to the UN Commission of Inquiry into Human Rights Violations during Russia's military invasion of Ukraine to take into account these facts of war crimes and Russia's violations of human rights in Ukraine. I call on international partners to close the sky over Ukraine and provide weapons to fight the aggressor country of the Russian Federation," the Ombudsman said.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

I want Macron to understand: this is not war, but genocide - Zelensky

Ukraine not to give up its territories to end war

Due to hostile shelling of Kharkiv downtown, 5 people killed, at least 13 injured - prosecutor's office

Residents of Popasna live in bomb shelters for over 50 days, access to city is difficult - Haidai

Flow to enter Ukraine from EU, Moldova for first time since start of war exceeds flow to exit

LATEST

Questionnaire for EU accession completed by Ukraine

I want Macron to understand: this is not war, but genocide - Zelensky

Ukraine not to give up its territories to end war

Due to hostile shelling of Kharkiv downtown, 5 people killed, at least 13 injured - prosecutor's office

Policemen bring humanitarian aid to settlements of Donetsk region, offer evacuation

Residents of Popasna live in bomb shelters for over 50 days, access to city is difficult - Haidai

Russian occupiers inflict several shelling with multiple launch rocket systems on frontline villages of Kherson region, Kryvy Rih district - Vilkul

Russian military shell Zolote, at least two dead, four wounded - Haidai

Head of European Commission considers state default of Russia 'matter of time'

Denisova urges Ukrainians forcibly taken to territory of Russia, to checkpoint in Narva to travel to Europe

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD