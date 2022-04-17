Russian occupiers inflict several shelling with multiple launch rocket systems on frontline villages of Kherson region, Kryvy Rih district - Vilkul

Russian invaders launched several shellings with multiple rocket launchers at the front-line villages of Kherson region and near the villages of Kryvy Rih region, head of the military administration of Kryvy Rih Oleksandr Vilkul said.

"Today [Saturday] there were several attacks by multiple launch rocket systems on the front-line villages of Kherson region, liberated by our army, and in the area of ​​ front-line villages of Kryvy Rih region," he said in his video message.

According to him, as a result of the shelling, there are damaged houses and farms, but there are no casualties.