Facts

16:54 17.04.2022

Russian military shell Zolote, at least two dead, four wounded - Haidai

1 min read
The Russian military opened fire on the center of the city of Zolote, as a result of which at least two people died and four were injured, head of the regional military administration Serhiy Haidai said.

"This is a deliberate killing of people. There is nothing nearby except residential buildings. The Russians purposefully hit the population. In one of the high-rise buildings, two floors were destroyed - shells went right through. There are at least two dead citizens, four more were injured with varying degrees of severity," he said in the telegram channel.

