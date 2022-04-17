Russian military shell Zolote, at least two dead, four wounded - Haidai

The Russian military opened fire on the center of the city of Zolote, as a result of which at least two people died and four were injured, head of the regional military administration Serhiy Haidai said.

"This is a deliberate killing of people. There is nothing nearby except residential buildings. The Russians purposefully hit the population. In one of the high-rise buildings, two floors were destroyed - shells went right through. There are at least two dead citizens, four more were injured with varying degrees of severity," he said in the telegram channel.