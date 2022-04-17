Facts

16:30 17.04.2022

Head of European Commission considers state default of Russia 'matter of time'

Head of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen told Bild that Russia will not be able to avoid a state default.

"According to the latest forecasts, Russia's GDP will shrink by 11%. State default in Russia is only a matter of time," she said.

The head of the EC believes that the sanctions against the Russian Federation every week have a stronger effect on the Russian economy.

When asked about the details of the upcoming sixth round of sanctions, she mentioned the Russian banking sector, including Sberbank. She also stated the need to take measures against Russia's oil exports. However, according to her, Russia cannot be allowed to sell oil, which is now going to the EU, in other markets at higher prices, so the EU is "developing smart mechanisms" to overcome this situation.

