Facts

15:59 17.04.2022

Denisova urges Ukrainians forcibly taken to territory of Russia, to checkpoint in Narva to travel to Europe

2 min read
Denisova urges Ukrainians forcibly taken to territory of Russia, to checkpoint in Narva to travel to Europe

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova called on Ukrainians who were forcibly taken to the Russian Federation from the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine, to use the checkpoint in the city of Narva (Estonia) in order to travel to Europe.

According to her, almost every day, the Russian media, citing information from officials, report on the removal of Ukrainian citizens. As of April 16, according to them, 808,000 people were displaced, of which 153,000 are children.

"Last week I was approached by volunteers from Russia who discovered three camps for deported Ukrainians in Penza region. They visited one of these camps, where at that time there were more than 400 people - mostly women and 147 children of all ages, including babies. Our citizens were in an extremely difficult and depressing situation, they did not have clothes, food, hygiene items, because they were taken from Mariupol directly from the bomb shelter," Denisova wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

She said that as a result of joint work with Russian volunteers, the consular service in Estonia and the Estonian side, on Saturday the first seven Ukrainians from the camp in Penza region, including a family with three children, were taken to Narva in Estonia, where they receive the necessary help.

According to the Commissioner, at the moment the transfer of the next group of Ukrainians forcibly taken to the Russian Federation, is being prepared.

"I appeal to the citizens of Ukraine who are now in Russia and do not know how to get to Ukraine or European countries - you can use the checkpoint across the Russian border to the city of Narva, where you will be assisted by the consular service of Ukraine and local communities," Denisova said.

She said that all the information and useful telephone numbers needed to cross the border and stay in Estonia can be found at https://www.estonia-for-ukraine.com/.

"You can also get additional information on the hotline of the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, which works free of charge and around the clock: 0 800 50 17 20. Contact us, we will definitely help! Ukraine does not abandon its people!", the Ombudsman said.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

I want Macron to understand: this is not war, but genocide - Zelensky

Ukraine not to give up its territories to end war

Due to hostile shelling of Kharkiv downtown, 5 people killed, at least 13 injured - prosecutor's office

Residents of Popasna live in bomb shelters for over 50 days, access to city is difficult - Haidai

Flow to enter Ukraine from EU, Moldova for first time since start of war exceeds flow to exit

LATEST

Questionnaire for EU accession completed by Ukraine

I want Macron to understand: this is not war, but genocide - Zelensky

Ukraine not to give up its territories to end war

Due to hostile shelling of Kharkiv downtown, 5 people killed, at least 13 injured - prosecutor's office

In Polohy, Zaporizhia region, 12-year-old child injured due to enemy shelling

Policemen bring humanitarian aid to settlements of Donetsk region, offer evacuation

Residents of Popasna live in bomb shelters for over 50 days, access to city is difficult - Haidai

Russian occupiers inflict several shelling with multiple launch rocket systems on frontline villages of Kherson region, Kryvy Rih district - Vilkul

Russian military shell Zolote, at least two dead, four wounded - Haidai

Head of European Commission considers state default of Russia 'matter of time'

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD