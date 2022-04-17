Denisova urges Ukrainians forcibly taken to territory of Russia, to checkpoint in Narva to travel to Europe

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova called on Ukrainians who were forcibly taken to the Russian Federation from the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine, to use the checkpoint in the city of Narva (Estonia) in order to travel to Europe.

According to her, almost every day, the Russian media, citing information from officials, report on the removal of Ukrainian citizens. As of April 16, according to them, 808,000 people were displaced, of which 153,000 are children.

"Last week I was approached by volunteers from Russia who discovered three camps for deported Ukrainians in Penza region. They visited one of these camps, where at that time there were more than 400 people - mostly women and 147 children of all ages, including babies. Our citizens were in an extremely difficult and depressing situation, they did not have clothes, food, hygiene items, because they were taken from Mariupol directly from the bomb shelter," Denisova wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

She said that as a result of joint work with Russian volunteers, the consular service in Estonia and the Estonian side, on Saturday the first seven Ukrainians from the camp in Penza region, including a family with three children, were taken to Narva in Estonia, where they receive the necessary help.

According to the Commissioner, at the moment the transfer of the next group of Ukrainians forcibly taken to the Russian Federation, is being prepared.

"I appeal to the citizens of Ukraine who are now in Russia and do not know how to get to Ukraine or European countries - you can use the checkpoint across the Russian border to the city of Narva, where you will be assisted by the consular service of Ukraine and local communities," Denisova said.

She said that all the information and useful telephone numbers needed to cross the border and stay in Estonia can be found at https://www.estonia-for-ukraine.com/.

"You can also get additional information on the hotline of the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, which works free of charge and around the clock: 0 800 50 17 20. Contact us, we will definitely help! Ukraine does not abandon its people!", the Ombudsman said.