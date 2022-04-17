Due to armed aggression of Russia in Kharkiv region, 26 children killed, 81 injured - prosecutor's office

As of April 17, due to armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Kharkiv region, 26 children were killed, another 81 children were injured, the press service of the regional prosecutor's office reports.

Due to regular bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, 182 educational institutions were damaged in Kharkiv, including 91 schools, 78 kindergartens, ten institutions of out-of-school education, three buildings of education departments, one school and three kindergartens were completely destroyed. On the territory of the region, as a result of shelling, 37 educational institutions were damaged, including 21 schools, 16 preschool institutions. At least three schools and one kindergarten were completely destroyed.

Law enforcement officers continue to collect and record evidence of war crimes committed by Russian invaders.