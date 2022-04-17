No people injured as a result of rocket attack in Brovary - mayor

There are no victims or injured in Brovary, Kyiv region, according to preliminary information, as a result of a rocket attack, Mayor Ihor Sapozhko said.

"According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or injuries," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Sunday.

The mayor recalled that the objects of urban infrastructure were damaged, there were interruptions in energy and water supply in the city.

"The situation is gradually improving, we are carrying out emergency switching to ensure power supply throughout the city. We are also correcting the situation in terms of water supply and drainage, which also takes some time. All pump rooms are working in the city," Sapozhko wrote.