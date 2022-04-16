Facts

13:33 16.04.2022

Supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine not to make Germany party to war – Justice Minister

German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann notes that under international law, the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine would not mean entering a war against Russia, European Pravda reported on Saturday, citing Süddeutsche Zeitung.

According to him, Ukraine is waging an authorized war against Russia. "If they exercise their legitimate right to self-defense, supporting them by supplying weapons cannot lead to becoming a party to the war," Buschmann said.

At the same time, the minister noted that this is not only his personal point of view, but also that of the German federal government.

Regarding U.S. President Joseph Biden's accusation of genocide against Ukrainians, the minister said: "There is no doubt that heinous and horrible crimes are being committed by Russian soldiers in Ukraine." For genocide to be legally proven, he said, there must be an intent to destroy in whole or in part a national, racial, religious or ethnic group as such, and he could not yet say whether there was such evidence.

"But I think President Biden wanted to send a clear political message, not a legal solution in a technical sense," Buschmann said.

