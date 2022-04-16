Germany not to set limits on admission of refugees from Ukraine – transport minister

German Federal Minister of Digital Affairs and Transport Volker Wissing states that the flow of refugees from Ukraine has significantly decreased and stressed that the German state does not intend to impose any restrictions on the reception of Ukrainian refugees.

"The number of refugees traveling to Germany by train has dropped considerably from its peak at the beginning of the war, from about 8,200 to the present about 2,500 people a day. However, we are maintaining logistical and transport structures because we cannot predict the course of the war and could face an increase in the number of refugees at any moment. We must expect further escalation and be prepared. Those in need in Ukraine should be able to find asylum in Germany," Wissing told RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RND).

When asked if there was an upper limit to the admission of refugees from Ukraine, the minister replied: "This question does not arise. Germany cannot and will not reject refugees from Ukraine.

He also noted that Germany is working to accept Ukrainian refugees previously housed in EU neighboring countries, and is also working to ensure that other EU countries are involved, recalling that a number of cities in Poland have reached the capacity limit for accommodating Ukrainians.

"We quickly became convinced that people traveling from Ukraine could be transported from Poland to Germany. There are distribution centers in Hanover, Cottbus and Berlin.... If there is a threat of overload in neighboring Ukrainian countries, we should campaign again for their distribution throughout the EU. I am in constant contact with my European colleagues," Wissing said.

When asked about his attitude toward the energy embargo against Russia, the minister noted that Germany "very quickly launched a comprehensive package of sanctions with its European partner countries and the United States, but the impact on our society must also be considered when deciding on sanctions." "Nothing would be more helpful to Mr. Putin than for us to take actions that would lead to a quarrel and ultimately divide our society," he stressed.

"Germany is very aware of its role and acts responsibly. We avoid acting alone and act in close coordination with our European partners," Wissing concluded.