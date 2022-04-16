AFU chief of staff discusses security in Ukraine with US Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny discussed with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark A. Milley, the security of Ukraine, as well as the difficult situation in the eastern regions of the country.

"I have conducted a telephone conversation with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark A. Milley. We have discussed the difficult security situation, particularly conducting heavy battles on the Kharkiv-Izium edge, the deterring of the Russian attack in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, the critical situation around Mariupol, and rocket shelling all over Ukraine, " Zaluzhny said on Facebook Saturday night.

What is more, he "reiterated the urgent needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in armaments and ammunition to strengthen our defense capabilities."

Also, Zaluzhny "thanked General Milley for his understanding and expressed my hope that with the partners’ assistance, we [Ukraine] will be able to protect ourselves and the entire civilized world from Russian aggression."