12:00 16.04.2022

Losses of Ukrainian troops estimated at 2,500-3,000 people, Russian - 19,000-200,000 – Zelensky

Ukrainian casualties in the war with Russia are estimated by Ukrainian officials at 2,500 to 3,000 killed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told CNN in an interview published Friday.

At the same time, he reminded that Russia's non-returnable losses amount to 19,000-200,000 people [as of February 15, according to the General Staff - more than 20,000].

According to Zelensky, about 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers are wounded and, as the president said, it is difficult to say how many of them will survive.

It is even more difficult, he said, to estimate the number of civilian deaths.

"It is very difficult to talk about civilians, since south of our country, where the towns and cities are blocked – Kherson, Berdiansk, Mariupol further east, and the area to the east where Volnovakha is – we just don't know how many people have died in that area that is blocked," Zelensky said.

