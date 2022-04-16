Facts

11:29 16.04.2022

Russia lost Ukraine forever - Zelensky

2 min read
Russia lost Ukraine forever - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Russia has lost Ukraine forever and has lost its chance to restore ties with any region of the country.

"In the occupied districts of the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions, the Russian military continue to terrorize civilian residents of our country. They are looking for anyone who has ever been associated with the Ukrainian army or government agencies, "Zelensky said in his video address on Friday night.

"The occupiers think that this will somehow make it easier for them to control the territory. But they are wrong. They deceive themselves. The problem of the occupiers is not that they are not accepted by some activists, veterans or journalists. Russia's problem is that the entire Ukrainian people does not accept it and will never accept it again," he also said.

"Russia lost Ukraine forever. Actually, it lost the whole world. It will not be accepted anywhere anymore," Zelensky said.

"And the cruelty with which Russian troops are trying to conquer the Azov, Donbas, Kharkiv regions, only takes away even the slightest chance of these territories and these people to have any ties with this state at least sometime in the future. Maybe somewhere in Russia cruelty is respected. But in Ukraine cruelty is despised. And punished. And it is obligatory, " the president said.

