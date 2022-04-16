Some 200 children, killed, 360 wounded since Russian invasion of Ukraine

Since the beginning of the full-fledged Russian invasion of Ukraine, 200 children have been killed and 360 wounded, according to the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO).

"Since February 24, 2022, some 560 children have suffered in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. According to official data from juvenile prosecutors, 200 children were killed and more than 360 injured. Children suffered the most in Donetsk region - 117, Kyiv region - 105, Kharkiv region - 88, Chernihiv region - 54, Kherson region - 41, Mykolaiv region - 40, Luhansk region - 36, Zaporizhia region - 23, the capital - 16, Sumy region - 16, and Zhytomyr region - 15," a message published on the PGO’s Telegram channel on Saturday reads.