Facts

11:11 16.04.2022

Some 200 children, killed, 360 wounded since Russian invasion of Ukraine

1 min read
Some 200 children, killed, 360 wounded since Russian invasion of Ukraine

Since the beginning of the full-fledged Russian invasion of Ukraine, 200 children have been killed and 360 wounded, according to the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO).

"Since February 24, 2022, some 560 children have suffered in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. According to official data from juvenile prosecutors, 200 children were killed and more than 360 injured. Children suffered the most in Donetsk region - 117, Kyiv region - 105, Kharkiv region - 88, Chernihiv region - 54, Kherson region - 41, Mykolaiv region - 40, Luhansk region - 36, Zaporizhia region - 23, the capital - 16, Sumy region - 16, and Zhytomyr region - 15," a message published on the PGO’s Telegram channel on Saturday reads.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Public cybersecurity center repels attack on websites of govt agencies, availability of resources not violated

Occupiers will close Mariupol for entry, exit from Mon to filter all remaining men – mayor's adviser

Some 700 Ukrainian soldiers, over 1,000 civilians in Russian captivity

Russia loses 20,100 personnel, 762 tanks in Ukraine since Feb 24 - AFU General Staff

Losses of Ukrainian troops estimated at 2,500-3,000 people, Russian - 19,000-200,000 – Zelensky

LATEST

Occupants send computer viruses allegedly on behalf of SBU

Wizz Air extends cancellation of flights from Ukraine until July, sharply cuts number of destinations

Public cybersecurity center repels attack on websites of govt agencies, availability of resources not violated

Georgian parliamentarians arrive in Kyiv – Papuashvili

Embassy of Italy resumes work in Kyiv

Occupiers will close Mariupol for entry, exit from Mon to filter all remaining men – mayor's adviser

Missile attack on Kharkiv on Sat killed one person, 18 people injured

At night 4 cruise missiles fired from Belarus at Lviv region destroyed – AFU

Missile attack in Darnytsky district of Kyiv claims one life, several people in hospitals – Klitschko

Supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine not to make Germany party to war – Justice Minister

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD