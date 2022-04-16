Facts

10:59 16.04.2022

Italian Embassy resumes its work in Kyiv on Monday

The Italian Embassy in Kyiv will resume its work on Monday, Italian Ambassador Francesco Zazo returned to the capital on Friday, according to Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

"Ambassador Zazo has just arrived in Kyiv and reopened the embassy, which will be fully operational from Monday. This is a symbol of Italy, which wastes no time, never stops believing in diplomacy and insists on peace. Heartfelt thanks on behalf of the Italian government!" the minister said on Twitter on Friday.

As reported, the embassy moved to Lviv on March 10.

