Some 22 Turkish vessels blocked in Ukrainian ports, Turkey concerned about presence of mines in Black Sea

Turkish Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoglu has said that 22 Turkish vessels and 90 sailors are currently blocked in Ukrainian waters, according to the website of the Turkish Ministry of Transport.

"A total of 22 of our vessels are waiting on the Ukrainian coast of the Black Sea... Most of them belong to Turkey. There are also those under the Turkish flag. Even today we consulted with the Ukrainian ambassador," the minister said.

He explained that initially there were more than 200 sailors in Ukraine, some of them managed to be evacuated. Now there are about 90 crew members left in the country who did not request evacuation because they did not want to leave the vessels.

Karaismailoglu also said that the minesweepers of the Turkish Navy are constantly patrolling coastal waters.

"Regarding the mines both sides say different things, but the mines cannot reach Istanbul in such a short time. It looks strange to us that Ukraine could place the mines," he said.

The minister also said that Turkish-owned vessels are still operating in Russian ports, especially in the field of ro-ro transportation, and this is a concern due to the military situation.