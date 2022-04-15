Facts

20:00 15.04.2022

Over 2,800 people evacuated through humanitarian corridors on Friday – Vereschuk

On Friday, April 15, some 1,864 people were evacuated from the war zones through humanitarian corridors, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk has said.

"Some 2,494 people arrived from Mariupol and Berdiansk on their own transport to Zaporizhia. Of these: some 363 people from Mariupol; some 2,131 people are residents of the cities of Zaporizhia region (Rody, Vasilivka, Berdiansk and Melitopol)," Vereschuk said in the Telegram channel.

Some 370 people were evacuated from the cities of Lysychansk, Severodonetsk, Rubizhne, Kreminna, Popasna and the village of Hirne in Luhansk region, despite constant shelling.

