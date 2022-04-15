Darchiashvili tells Kuleba: Georgia not to allow bypassing of sanctions by Russia

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba had a conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Ilia Darchiashvili, who assured of Ukraine's unwavering support from Georgia.

"Spoke with my Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili on Ukraine's heroic defense against the ongoing Russian invasion. He assured me of Georgia's continued support of Ukraine. Grateful to him for reaffirming that Georgia does not and will not allow any bypassing of sanctions by Russia," Kuleba said on Twitter.