WFP may buy grains in Ukraine to prevent world famine

The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) deepens cooperation with Ukraine amid the blocking of its maritime agricultural exports by warships of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, the issue of the purchase of Ukrainian grain by WFP and its subsequent delivery to countries that are threatened hunger is being discussed.

The relevant issue was discussed by Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Mykola Solsky and WFP Executive Director David Muldow Beasley at a meeting in Kyiv, according to a Friday posting on the website of the Ukrainian ministry.

"The possibility of purchasing surplus grains in Ukraine at the expense of the World Food Program was discussed to provide food for the countries of Africa and the Middle East and prevent global famine in these regions, the threat of which is very real," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that WFP has deployed large-scale humanitarian assistance to Ukrainians affected by the war. In particular, contacts have been established with bakeries, flour mills and food industry enterprises in Ukraine for the purchase of goods from them and subsequent delivery to the regions affected by the Russian military invasion.

"We are talking about 40,000 tonnes of food products. Seven warehouses have been opened in Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Chernivtsi, Odesa and Kropyvnytsky. And in Lviv, Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, financial assistance is provided to immigrants," the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy said, citing Beasley.

In turn, Solsky during the meeting focused on the need to unblock Ukrainian seaports and shipping routes to ensure the export of agricultural products from Ukraine.

"To stabilize the situation, it is important to ensure the logistics of supplies of agricultural products from Ukraine through unblocked ports and alternative routes. In addition, small and medium-sized Ukrainian farms and agricultural enterprises, which play a big role in ensuring national and global food security, need urgent help," the minister said.