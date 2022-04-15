Seven killed, 34 wounded in Kharkiv as result of enemy shelling – Synehubov

On Friday, April 15, Russian invaders fired on one of the residential areas of Kharkiv, as a result, there are killed and wounded, including children, Head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"Unfortunately, some 34 people were wounded, including three children. Seven people killed, among them one child of seven months. Doctors provide emergency assistance to all the victims," ​​ Synehubov said in his Telegram channel.

He urged Kharkiv residents not to go outside unless absolutely necessary.

"I ask you, residents of Kharkiv, not to be on the streets now unless absolutely necessary," Synehubov said.

"Not a single war crime of the occupiers will go unpunished!" the head of the regional military administration said.