Ukraine govt jointly with UN launches two aid payment programs for IDPs

The Government of Ukraine, along with the UN, is launching two aid payment programs for internally displaced persons (IDPs), Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"The government, together with the UN, is launching two payment programs. The decision on this was made today at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers," Shmyhal said in his address on Friday evening.

In particular, the adopted decisions determined that payments of monetary assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs) who, after the introduction of martial law, moved from the territory of the administrative-territorial unit where hostilities are taking place, are made monthly for three months in the amount of UAH 2,220 for each family member in month to the bank account of the migrant.

It is noted that in order to receive assistance, the Ministry of Social Policy forms and submits to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees a list of internally displaced persons belonging to vulnerable categories, information about which is included in the Unified Information Base of Displaced Persons.

In addition, there will be a separate program for pensioners from among the migrants, who will also be paid UAH 2,200.

According to the prime minister, about 700,000 people will be covered by these programs from donors.