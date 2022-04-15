Ukraine has stocks of basic food for several years – Minister of Agrarian Policy

Ukraine has been provided with basic food products for several years, as well as raw materials for the production of animal feed, so no food problems are expected in the country in the near future, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Mykola Solsky told the Economic Pravda publication.

"We have stocks of basic products for several years. Vegetable oil for at least 10 years. Separately, we need to add, since we have a lot of grains, and some of them are animal feed, we definitely have meat and dairy products. And there is no reason to worry here," he said.

According to him, Ukraine annually consumes 5-7 million tonnes of grain crops, while 20 million tonnes of grain have already been placed in the country's granaries since last season and 30 million tonnes of this season's harvest are expected. Taking into account the silo capacities available in the country, the main problem will be the export of crops to foreign markets in the conditions of the blockade of Ukrainian seaports by Russian warships, the minister said.

"We don't see any problems with food in Ukraine now. They exist where it cannot be delivered, but this is different. Everyone sees that goods, their range in stores has decreased, but it exists. I have a feeling that the situation has begun to gradually get better," Solsky said.