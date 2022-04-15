Invaders kill residents of Kyiv region, despite presence of white armbands

Residents of Kyiv region who were under occupation either put on white armbands to protect themselves, or the Russian military forced them to do so, but even the presence of such a designation did not save people from executions, Chief of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Kyiv region Andriy Nyebytov said.

"Questions arose why the bodies of those who were shot, which we find, had white bandages. I want to tell you that during the occupation of our villages and cities, the occupiers forced citizens to wear white bandages – supposedly the person was checked and therefore they were not treated so biased," Nyebytov said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

According to him, the Ukrainians themselves put on these bandages to protect themselves from shots, and hung white armbands on the fences near their houses. "But as you can see, it did not always work," he said.

According to Nyebytov, a convoy of cars of evacuating civilians was leaving Makarivsky district, the cars were marked with white ribbons, but they were still fired upon by Russian troops.