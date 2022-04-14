Facts

19:34 14.04.2022

Curfew strengthened in Hostomel, Ivankiv village councils, Irpin

2 min read
Curfew strengthened in Hostomel, Ivankiv village councils, Irpin

The curfew has been strengthened in Hostomel, Ivankiv village councils and the town of Irpin, and the rest of the region has a curfew from 21:00 on April 14 to 06:00 on April 15, Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Pavliuk has said.

"The curfew in Kyiv region from 21:00 on April 14 to 06:00 on April 15. The exception is on the territory of Hostomel and Ivankiv village councils, in the town of Irpin, where the curfew has been strengthened. In the settlements of Hostomel village council, it will operate from 18:00 on April 14 to 06:00 on April 20. On the territory of Ivankiv village council – daily from 20:00 to 06:00 from April 13 to April 18. In the town of Irpin, the previously introduced curfew lasts until 09:00 on April 15," Pavliuk said in his Telegram channel.

The Regional Military Administration's head said that rescuers and law enforcement officers are carrying out systematic work to clear the territories and in order not to endanger residents, it is necessary to strengthen some measures.

"I also appeal to everyone who temporarily left the region. Do not rush to return! While mine clearance is underway, the threat to the civilian population remains," Pavliuk said.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Danilov: Russian invasion of Ukraine supposed to start on Feb 22, Kyiv was preparing for that

Rada recognizes Russian army's actions in Ukraine as genocide of Ukrainian people

Ireland advocates inclusion of oil embargo in sixth package of sanctions against Russia – FM

NBU expects real GDP to shrink by at least a third in 2022

There is another exchange of prisoners of war, 30 Ukrainians return home – Vereschuk

LATEST

ICC Prosecutor Khan: Justice should not be on side of Ukraine or Russia, but on side of law

ICC Prosecutor Khan: I to try to establish contact with Russia, continue cooperation with Ukrainian law enforcers

Danilov: Russian invasion of Ukraine supposed to start on Feb 22, Kyiv was preparing for that

Rada allows to accept foreigners for military service in intelligence during martial law in Ukraine

Russian invaders launch missile attack on Chernihiv region, hit on private house confirmed – task force

Russian special services implementing plans to carry out terrorist attacks in Russia to whip up anti-Ukrainian hysteria – NSDC

Govt approves procedure for war prisoners exchange with aggressor state

Rada recognizes Russian army's actions in Ukraine as genocide of Ukrainian people

Lifting sea blockade of Ukraine for world food security more effective than creating new special funds

EBRD approves EUR2 bln framework program in response to Russia's war against Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD