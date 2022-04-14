Curfew strengthened in Hostomel, Ivankiv village councils, Irpin

The curfew has been strengthened in Hostomel, Ivankiv village councils and the town of Irpin, and the rest of the region has a curfew from 21:00 on April 14 to 06:00 on April 15, Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Pavliuk has said.

"The curfew in Kyiv region from 21:00 on April 14 to 06:00 on April 15. The exception is on the territory of Hostomel and Ivankiv village councils, in the town of Irpin, where the curfew has been strengthened. In the settlements of Hostomel village council, it will operate from 18:00 on April 14 to 06:00 on April 20. On the territory of Ivankiv village council – daily from 20:00 to 06:00 from April 13 to April 18. In the town of Irpin, the previously introduced curfew lasts until 09:00 on April 15," Pavliuk said in his Telegram channel.

The Regional Military Administration's head said that rescuers and law enforcement officers are carrying out systematic work to clear the territories and in order not to endanger residents, it is necessary to strengthen some measures.

"I also appeal to everyone who temporarily left the region. Do not rush to return! While mine clearance is underway, the threat to the civilian population remains," Pavliuk said.