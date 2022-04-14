Facts

19:07 14.04.2022

Russian special services implementing plans to carry out terrorist attacks in Russia to whip up anti-Ukrainian hysteria – NSDC

Russian special services implementing plans to carry out terrorist attacks in Russia to whip up anti-Ukrainian hysteria – NSDC

The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) said the Russian special services have started to implement plans to carry out terrorist attacks on the territory of Russsia in order to whip up anti-Ukrainian hysteria in the country.

"The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reports: the enemy's special services have started to implement a plan for carrying out terrorist attacks to whip up anti-Ukrainian hysteria in Russia," the NSDC said.

It clarifies that as of April 14, several "terrorist attacks" had already taken place on the Russian border, for which the Russian leadership accuses Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

"Propaganda media, citing the governor of Kursk region, said that on April 13, a Russian border guard detachment was shelled in Korenevsky district. According to the statement, the shelling came from a forest belt on Ukrainian territory. The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation said that on April 14, a border checkpoint in Bryansk region, as a result of the shelling of which two cars were damaged, no one was injured," the center said.

The center said that earlier its specialists had already warned about the intentions of the enemy to commit a series of terrorist acts on the Russian border to consolidate the Russians against the Ukrainians.

