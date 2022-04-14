Facts

18:53 14.04.2022

Govt approves procedure for war prisoners exchange with aggressor state

1 min read
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the procedure for the transfer of enemy prisoners of war to the aggressor state and the release of the Ukrainian defenders held captive by the aggressor state.

This procedure was adopted by government decree No. 441 dated April 12 and is classified as "for official use."

Due to the adoption of this document, the Cabinet of Ministers supplemented the regulation on the coordinating headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war with the norm, according to which, the decision to approve the list for the transfer of enemy prisoners of war and the release of the defenders of Ukraine who are held captive by the aggressor state is made in accordance with the adopted Procedure the transfer of prisoners of war.

