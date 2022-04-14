EBRD approves EUR2 bln framework program in response to Russia's war against Ukraine

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has approved a framework program worth up to EUR2 billion under the EBRD's Resilience Package, the bank's broad strategic approach in response to Russia's war against Ukraine.

"The framework will be utilized for various types of financing instruments to private clients, sovereigns, municipalities, municipal owned companies and other state-owned enterprises and financial intermediaries (including state-owned banks) in Ukraine and nearby countries affected by the inflow of Ukrainian refugees: Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Slovenia and Slovakia (affected countries). The sub-projects will be provided out of the bank's ordinary resources, including the bank's financing benefitting from donor guarantees," the bank said.

"The overall objective of the framework is to help sustain the provision of services and safeguard business activities in Ukraine and the affected countries, with the ultimate goal of preserving livelihoods. For Ukraine, the framework covers all sectors, with particular focus on energy security, vital infrastructure, food security and support to pharmaceutical supply chain. For the affected countries, the framework will address refugee challenges and mainly covers the areas of: energy security; municipal and national infrastructure; and liquidity through the capital markets and financial intermediaries," it says.

"As a result of the war on Ukraine, the market for liquidity and long-term financing in Ukraine is nearly closed, and is significantly constrained in the affected countries, with both local and international financial institutions tightening their risk appetite. The EBRD financing is provided in the extraordinary circumstances of the war and effectively bridges a liquidity gap as well as provides more financial security caused by unprecedented adverse market conditions and heightened uncertainties," according to the document.