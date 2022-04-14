Facts

18:05 14.04.2022

Kuleba: Ukraine needs more weapons to unlock Mariupol; we working with partners to get them

1 min read
Kuleba: Ukraine needs more weapons to unlock Mariupol; we working with partners to get them

To unlock Mariupol, Ukraine needs more weapons, and Ukraine is working with partners to get them, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Mariupol is in a desperate situation. It is extremely painful to receive news from there. We are doing everything possible to support the civilian population and the defenders of Mariupol. But in order to unlock Mariupol and save them, we need more weapons and we are working with partners to get it," Kuleba said at a briefing with Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney in Kyiv on Thursday.

He said "if Ukraine does not receive all the necessary weapons within days, not weeks, this will mean that more civilians will be killed, more atrocities will be committed and more Ukrainian villages and cities will be destroyed as a result of the Russian offensive."

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Danilov: Russian invasion of Ukraine supposed to start on Feb 22, Kyiv was preparing for that

Rada recognizes Russian army's actions in Ukraine as genocide of Ukrainian people

Ireland advocates inclusion of oil embargo in sixth package of sanctions against Russia – FM

NBU expects real GDP to shrink by at least a third in 2022

There is another exchange of prisoners of war, 30 Ukrainians return home – Vereschuk

LATEST

ICC Prosecutor Khan: Justice should not be on side of Ukraine or Russia, but on side of law

ICC Prosecutor Khan: I to try to establish contact with Russia, continue cooperation with Ukrainian law enforcers

Danilov: Russian invasion of Ukraine supposed to start on Feb 22, Kyiv was preparing for that

Rada allows to accept foreigners for military service in intelligence during martial law in Ukraine

Curfew strengthened in Hostomel, Ivankiv village councils, Irpin

Russian invaders launch missile attack on Chernihiv region, hit on private house confirmed – task force

Russian special services implementing plans to carry out terrorist attacks in Russia to whip up anti-Ukrainian hysteria – NSDC

Govt approves procedure for war prisoners exchange with aggressor state

Rada recognizes Russian army's actions in Ukraine as genocide of Ukrainian people

Lifting sea blockade of Ukraine for world food security more effective than creating new special funds

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD