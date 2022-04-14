Kuleba believes situation with Steinmeier's visit to Ukraine to be resolved diplomatically, not to harm relations with Germany

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is convinced that the situation with the visit of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Ukraine will be settled through diplomatic channels and will not harm Ukrainian-German relations.

"We are not interested in escalation, we are not interested in aggravating bilateral relations. Therefore, I am convinced that this situation will be resolved through diplomatic channels and there will be no harm to Ukrainian-German relations," Kuleba said at a briefing with Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney in Kyiv on Thursday, answering a question from Interfax-Ukraine.

He said Ukraine stands for relations that are built on mutual respect and on building a new German policy towards Ukraine under the current circumstances. "And we expect such a new German policy from the new German government," the minister said.

"Ukraine has great respect for Germany, we do not always agree with German policy on everything, but we respect Germany as a state, as a partner. And it is absolutely obvious to us that the head of state, the President of Germany, is one of the symbols of this state, and we treat the institution of the federal president with the same respect," Kuleba said.

The minister also expressed regret that the report of one of the German media, citing a source, led to such a difficult situation.

"In diplomacy, there are many working moments that relate to the coordination of visit formats, the expected results of visits, and when only diplomats do this work, we always find mutually acceptable outcomes. When the nuances of work processes get into the media or when unverified information appears in the media, public discussions, public scandals, public emotions that interfere with work and create a negative background. This is exactly the situation we now have with Germany. I am sorry that a message from one of the German media, citing a source, led to such a difficult situation that we now have," the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.