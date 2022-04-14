Facts

16:20 14.04.2022

Kyiv police continue demining in Hostomel, documenting Russia's war crimes

1 min read
Kyiv police officers continue to inspect and clear the territories in Hostomel, every war crime is documented, Chief of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Ivan Vyhovsky has said.

"As of April 14, the policemen of Kyiv examined 628 premises in the city of Hostomel, these are both residential and non-residential buildings. As part of the criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code – violation of the laws and customs of war, law enforcement officers continue to document the death of civilians in the city, identify places of burial of bodies, carry out the necessary investigative actions," the chief of the police said on his Facebook page, citing Vyhovsky.

According to the chief of Kyiv police, the capital's explosives experts seize enemy ammunition every day, which the Russian military left in forested areas, courtyards of houses and right on the streets of the city. At present, some 266 explosive items have been found and defused.

