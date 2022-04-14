Czech PM announces visit of head of Czech Parliament to Ukraine

Chairman of the Czech Senate Vystrcil_Milos is paying a visit to Ukraine at the invitation of Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said.

"Chairman of the Senate Vystrcil_Milos is paying a visit to Kyiv today, where he arrived at the invitation of the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. I think it is very important that politicians from Europe come to Ukraine and thus express their support for the country that has suffered from Russian aggression. I wish him a happy return home!" Fiala said on Twitter Thursday.