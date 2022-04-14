Court seizes 154 objects of property belonged Medvedchuk family

The Lychakivsky District Court of Lviv, on the proposal of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) and the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO), seized 154 objects of movable and immovable property belonged to MP of Ukraine Viktor Medvedchuk and his wife Oksana Marchenko.

"Among seized property are 26 cars, 30 land plots, 23 houses, 32 apartments, 17 parking slots and a motor yacht. Shares in authorized capital in 25 companies, the beneficial owner of which is Viktor Medvedchuk or his wife, were also seized," the press service of SBI said on Facebook.

Earlier, the court had already seized the yacht and part of Medvedchuk's real estate.

As reported, on Tuesday evening, a photo of Medvedchuk in military uniform and handcuffs appeared on the Telegram channel of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. It was accompanied by the text "A special operation was carried out thanks to the SBU. Well done!"

Zelensky offered Russia to exchange Medvedchuk for Ukrainian citizens who are held captive by the Russian military.

The head of the SBU, Ivan Bakanov, said that Russia's FSB planned to take Medvedchuk through Transnistria to Moscow. According to him, under the guise of a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, he was supposed to be taken to the border and transported by boat to the other side, where the FSB forces evacuation group was already waiting for him, which, according to the plan, was supposed to deliver him to Moscow.

"This allowed police, SBU investigators to detain Medvedchuk on the road... near the border of Kyiv region or at the exit from Kyiv region. All this time, Medvedchuk was accompanied by Ukrainian law enforcement officers, who, in my opinion, will also be responsible for their actions," Bakanov said.