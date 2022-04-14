Facts

Perpetrators of Russian crimes in Ukraine, those who give orders must be punished in intl courts – Duda

The perpetrators of the crimes of the Russian Federation in Ukraine and those who gave orders should be punished in international courts, Polish President Andrzej Duda said.

"The perpetrators of these crimes should be responsible for them not only directly. Those who are mediocre responsible for this, who gave orders, permission for bombing, for killing civilians, should also be held accountable - they should all be punished in international courts," Duda said at a briefing with the presidents of Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia in Kyiv on Wednesday.

He welcomed the fact that there are prosecutors in Ukraine who are conducting evidentiary activities in Bucha, where there were mass murders and where there are mass graves.

"It's hard to believe all this, to have such things happening in the modern world. Anyone who does such things should be punished and until that punishment is over, he should be suspended," Duda stressed.

