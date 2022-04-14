Facts

09:46 14.04.2022

I call for additional assistance to Ukraine with weapons – Estonian President Karis

1 min read
I call for additional assistance to Ukraine with weapons – Estonian President Karis

Estonian President Alar Karis has called for increased military aid to Ukraine and additional weapons, including anti-ship weapons.

"I urge for additional arms to come. We have already provided assistance in the amount of one-third of our defense budget: warplanes, air defense, multiple rocket launchers and artillery systems. We should also consider anti-ship weapons, providing them to brave Ukrainian fighters," Karis said at a briefing with the presidents of Ukraine, Poland, Latvia and Lithuania in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Duda after his trip to Kyiv region - This is not war, this is terrorism

Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia always first to defend Ukraine - Zelensky

Flagship of Black Sea Fleet 'Moscow' hit by 'Neptune' missiles - Odesa regional administration

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,932 civilians, 2,589 wounded – UN

Russian invasion in Ukraine kills 197 children, wounds 351 children – PGO

LATEST

War in Ukraine could plunge significant part of humanity into famine not seen in decades - UN Secretary General

Latvia ready to help Ukraine with grain exports – President Levits

Duda after his trip to Kyiv region - This is not war, this is terrorism

Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia always first to defend Ukraine - Zelensky

Biden announces approval of $800 mln military assistance for Ukraine

Flagship of Black Sea Fleet 'Moscow' hit by 'Neptune' missiles - Odesa regional administration

Group of Special Operations Forces of Ukraine blow up bridge with enemy equipment heading to Izium

Sanctions against all Russian banks must be introduced now – Lithuanian President Nausėda

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,932 civilians, 2,589 wounded – UN

Russian invasion in Ukraine kills 197 children, wounds 351 children – PGO

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD