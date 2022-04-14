I call for additional assistance to Ukraine with weapons – Estonian President Karis

Estonian President Alar Karis has called for increased military aid to Ukraine and additional weapons, including anti-ship weapons.

"I urge for additional arms to come. We have already provided assistance in the amount of one-third of our defense budget: warplanes, air defense, multiple rocket launchers and artillery systems. We should also consider anti-ship weapons, providing them to brave Ukrainian fighters," Karis said at a briefing with the presidents of Ukraine, Poland, Latvia and Lithuania in Kyiv on Wednesday.