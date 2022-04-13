Facts

22:39 13.04.2022

Teachers approving Russia's aggression in Ukraine to be dismissed in Vilnius - Education Ministry

1 min read
The Municipality of Vilnius has approved the dismissal of teachers who spread Russian propaganda in the classroom and leave posts on social networks in support of the Russian regime, the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine reports.

"According to Deputy Mayor of Vilnius Tomas Gulbinas, the school authorities should take care that such teachers do not work in educational institutions, dismiss them without waiting for a preliminary request from parents. As reported in the statement, this is the unequivocal position of the Vilnius Self–government," the ministry's press service said in a statement.

It is noted that some teachers have already submitted applications for dismissal and do not work in schools, but there are reservations that dismissal on their own will not become an obstacle for them to get a job at another school.

"Therefore, the municipality consults with lawyers about the legal justification for the dismissal of such ‘teachers’ so that they could not work in an educational institution in the future," the message emphasizes.

The Ministry of Education reports that along with this, the Ministry of Science, Education and Sports of Lithuania is also preparing its recommendations for such cases.

