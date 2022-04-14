Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia always first to defend Ukraine - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are always the first to defend Ukraine, the same happened with the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"I want to thank these wonderful leaders of wonderful states who are always with us - with Ukraine. Shoulder to shoulder. And from the very beginning they were the first to support Ukraine, including in the vision of Ukraine in the EU, in support of a powerful sanctions policy against the Russian Federation and its aggression. And they are the first to promote a powerful sanctions policy in the EU countries. These four leaders always protect us," Zelensky said at a briefing with the presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"And even when we talk about weapons, about the armament of our army, these leaders were among the first countries and their leaders. I want to say that they are always the first - Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia - and always next to our state" he said.

Zelensky also said that he would like Ukraine to have the same friendly, honest and strategic relations with all neighboring countries.

"I am sure that these four states will be the first on all pages of the future history of the country. And we have a great future, because with such partners and friends we will definitely win. I thank each of you for this important visit at this difficult time for Ukraine," the president said.