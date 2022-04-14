Facts

09:25 14.04.2022

Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia always first to defend Ukraine - Zelensky

2 min read
Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia always first to defend Ukraine - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are always the first to defend Ukraine, the same happened with the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"I want to thank these wonderful leaders of wonderful states who are always with us - with Ukraine. Shoulder to shoulder. And from the very beginning they were the first to support Ukraine, including in the vision of Ukraine in the EU, in support of a powerful sanctions policy against the Russian Federation and its aggression. And they are the first to promote a powerful sanctions policy in the EU countries. These four leaders always protect us," Zelensky said at a briefing with the presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"And even when we talk about weapons, about the armament of our army, these leaders were among the first countries and their leaders. I want to say that they are always the first - Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia - and always next to our state" he said.

Zelensky also said that he would like Ukraine to have the same friendly, honest and strategic relations with all neighboring countries.

"I am sure that these four states will be the first on all pages of the future history of the country. And we have a great future, because with such partners and friends we will definitely win. I thank each of you for this important visit at this difficult time for Ukraine," the president said.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

I call for additional assistance to Ukraine with weapons – Estonian President Karis

Duda after his trip to Kyiv region - This is not war, this is terrorism

Flagship of Black Sea Fleet 'Moscow' hit by 'Neptune' missiles - Odesa regional administration

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,932 civilians, 2,589 wounded – UN

Russian invasion in Ukraine kills 197 children, wounds 351 children – PGO

LATEST

War in Ukraine could plunge significant part of humanity into famine not seen in decades - UN Secretary General

I call for additional assistance to Ukraine with weapons – Estonian President Karis

Latvia ready to help Ukraine with grain exports – President Levits

Duda after his trip to Kyiv region - This is not war, this is terrorism

Biden announces approval of $800 mln military assistance for Ukraine

Flagship of Black Sea Fleet 'Moscow' hit by 'Neptune' missiles - Odesa regional administration

Group of Special Operations Forces of Ukraine blow up bridge with enemy equipment heading to Izium

Sanctions against all Russian banks must be introduced now – Lithuanian President Nausėda

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,932 civilians, 2,589 wounded – UN

Russian invasion in Ukraine kills 197 children, wounds 351 children – PGO

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD