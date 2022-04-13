Switzerland joins next package of EU anti-Russian sanctions

The Swiss authorities announced on Wednesday their decision to join the package of sanctions adopted earlier in April by the EU against Russia and Belarus.

"On April 13, the Swiss Federal Council decided to join the new measures developed by the EU against Russia and Belarus," reads the press release of the Swiss government.

Last week, the EU published the fifth package of sanctions against Russia and Belarus. More than 200 individuals and 18 organizations fell under the new European sanctions, including businessmen from the LPR and DPR, as well as family members of people who were already under sanctions. Sanctions were also imposed on companies whose production and technology are associated with the Russian aggression in Ukraine.

The EU also decided to ban the import of certain types of wood, cement, fertilizers, seafood, alcoholic beverages, caviar from the Russian Federation and impose restrictions on the export to the Russian Federation of quantum computers and advanced semiconductors, high-tech electronics, software, sensitive equipment and equipment for transport, ships.

Among other things, the fifth package of sanctions against Russia provides for an embargo on the supply of coal and other solid fuels to the EU from the Russian Federation to the EU, which will take effect from August 10, 2022, a ban on the import of potassium chloride from Belarus through Russia, a ban on the access of Russian vessels to the ports of EU countries and a ban on access to its territory road transport from Russia and Belarus.