Facts

22:50 13.04.2022

Scholz calls Ukraine's refusal to receive Steinmeier on visit ‘confusing’

Scholz calls Ukraine's refusal to receive Steinmeier on visit ‘confusing’

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz criticized Ukraine's refusal to receive German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on a visit, calling it "somewhat confusing," Der Tagesspiegel reports.

"The Federal President would like to visit Ukraine. Therefore, it would be good to accept it," Scholz said on rbb24 radio on Wednesday.

At the same time, Scholz did not answer the question whether he would accept the existing invitation to Kyiv.

Later, the Chancellor also urged not to underestimate the fact that Germany supplies anti-aircraft missiles and many other military goods to Ukraine.

"Taking responsibility means: Germany supplies anti-aircraft missiles and many other military goods to Ukraine. It is important and should not be underestimated: we are closely coordinating this with all our allies. We are not doing this alone," Schultz wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

