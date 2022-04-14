Facts

09:15 14.04.2022

Group of Special Operations Forces of Ukraine blow up bridge with enemy equipment heading to Izium

min read
A group of Special Operations Forces of Ukraine blew up a bridge, destroying a convoy of equipment of Russian troops heading to reinforce their group in Kharkiv region.

As reported on the page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, the column included a Tigr armored car, a Kamaz and three Urals.

"Blowing up the bridge together with Russian equipment was carried out according to a certain plan, destroying the entire enemy column. Having blown up the bridge with the Russians, our operators confirmed the defeat of the target with the help of UAVs. After that, our colleagues from the Defense Forces of Ukraine completed the job," the report says.

