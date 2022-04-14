Yermak in response to Russian Defense Ministry's statement on possible strikes on Kyiv: Ukraine ready for all scenarios

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said Ukraine is ready for all scenarios and accused Russia of being able to fight only with civilians.

"With its provocations, Russia is preparing a pretext for the further threats. They have already started talking about possible missile strikes on Kyiv," he said in his Telegram channel.

A possible resumption of strikes on Kyiv was previously announced by an official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry.

"We are ready for all scenarios and none of the Russian ones will work. The Kremlin has already proved that it only knows how to fight against the civilian population, which is not capable of responding to them. Russia will answer for all crimes before an international tribunal in the future," Yermak said.